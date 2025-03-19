Arun Mammen elected new ATMA chairman

PUNE: Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), the national industry body for the automotive tyre sector in India, has said Arun Mammen, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MRF has been elected as its new Chairman.

Mr Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director Bridgestone India is the new Vice Chairman of ATMA.

With a firm belief that the Indian tyre industry should have plans in place to be a major global supplier during the decade, Mammen said he would work towards policy enablers so as to make industry more competitive and technologically superior to meet the needs of developed countries.

Mammen takes over as Chairman of ATMA at a crucial juncture as the organisation is celebrating 2025 as Golden Jubilee year.

As sustainability, reduction of carbon footprint in manufacturing and supply chain, gathers momentum, the industry is working towards technological advances to create environmentally friendly products.

Regenerative and recycled raw materials (representing circular economy) are being given priority. There is a need to highlight these sustainability aspects of the Tyre Industry including the focus on green energy and reduced water load in manufacturing.

The INROAD Project as an industry initiative to add 200,000 hectares of new rubber plantation will be completing the target planting in the next two years. Over the next five years, focus needs to be given to upgradation of quality and training of the stakeholders, Mammen said.

Set up in 1975, ATMA is amongst the most active national industry bodies in the country representing Rs 90000 crore (US$11 bn) automotive tyre industry.

Six large tyre companies comprising a mix of Indian and International tyre majors and representing over 90 per cent of production of tyres in India are members of the Association.

ATMA members include Apollo, Bridgestone India, Ceat, Goodyear India, JK and MRF.