Article 370 is Buried Forever: Amit Shah

SRINAGAR: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday ridiculed the National Conference (NC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir’s two main regional parties, for promising to restore the erstwhile state’s special status if voted into power in the Assembly elections. He said that Articles 370 and 35A are now history, and talk of restoring them in the Indian Constitution is a "pipe dream."



He sought an explanation from Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asking if the Congress, which has entered into a pre-poll alliance with the NC, endorses the party’s manifesto “which promises the restoration of Article 370 and the release of stone pelters and other prisoners involved in propagating secessionism and unleashing terrorism in J&K.”

While addressing a press conference in Jammu, Shah said, “I have gone through the NC manifesto. It states that the party will restore Article 370 in J&K. Let me tell you, Article 370 has been buried forever, and it won’t come back.” He added, “Until 2019, J&K was plagued by separatism and terrorism. We also saw Hurriyat-backed governments in J&K prior to that. Post-August 2019, a new chapter of peace and prosperity began here under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said, “I want to ask Rahul if he and his party want the revival of terrorism and separatism in J&K? Does he support the return of two flags and Articles 370 and 35A here? He won’t answer, but I want to state here that Rahul very much supports the NC manifesto.”

The home minister, who arrived in Jammu earlier in the day for a two-day visit, asserted, “Since Independence, J&K has been special to us. We have always worked towards keeping it an integral part of India. From 2014 to 2024, these 10 years will be remembered in history for the peace, increased tourism, and decline in terrorism that we have witnessed in J&K.” He added, “The abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was a turning point in J&K’s history and, as I said, they will never be reinstated.”

Shah stated that no power can touch the reservation granted to the Gujjar and Bakarwal tribes of J&K. He also said the government will release a white paper on the 40,000 killings that occurred in J&K over the past three decades and will also assign responsibility.

Replying to questions, Shah said that, as home minister, he had promised on the floor of Parliament that J&K’s statehood would be restored at an appropriate time after the Assembly elections. As most political parties fighting the Assembly elections have promised to work towards the restoration of statehood to J&K, Mr. Shah asked, “Why demand something that has already been accepted?”

When asked if the government will talk with Pakistan to seek a complete cessation of hostilities in J&K, the Home Minister said, “We have said it before, and I want to reiterate that talks and terror cannot go together. We will talk to the youth of Kashmir, not Pakistan, until and unless it (Pakistan) stops terrorism.”

He also ruled out the possibility of resuming cross-LoC trade, saying, “It sets a base for terrorism. So, there is no question of trade with Pakistan until terrorism ends,” he said.

Asked if, post-elections, the BJP would form an alliance with any other political party or group to form a government in J&K, Mr. Shah said that the saffron party would keep the option open, but there is no possibility of entering into an alliance with the Abdullahs (NC), the Muftis (PDP), or the Gandhis (Congress). He quickly added, “One thing is sure, and that is there won’t be an NC, PDP, or Congress government in J&K.”