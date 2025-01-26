Around 10,000 special guests attend Republic Day parade

New Delhi:�Village sarpanches, disaster relief workers, ASHA workers and Paralympic athletes were among around 10,000 special guests who attended the Republic Day parade here at Kartavya Path on Sunday. The invitation was sent to the special guests from diverse fields in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. These included people who made the best use of government schemes.

Sarpanches whose villages achieved targets in selected government initiatives were invited. A national-level competition was announced by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances among panchayats.

Sarpanches, under whom targets in at least six flagship schemes were achieved, were selected as special guests. Over 500 of them from top-performing villages were among the special guests. Around 300 disaster relief workers, 300 guests from vibrant villages, 400 water warriors, 200 representatives from Primary Agriculture Credit (PAC) Societies, 400 from 'Pani Samitis', 400 community resource persons like Krishi Sakhis, Udhyog Sakhis and 200 Self-Help Group members, were among those invited to witness the parade.

Around 200 trainees of Directorate General of Training (DGT) who got training under National Skill Development Corporation, 400 awardees of PM YASASVI scheme, 200 forest and wildlife conservation volunteers/workers, 200 handloom artisans, 200 handicraft artisans, 500 special achievers and tribal beneficiaries of various schemes, 500 ASHA workers, 400 anganwadi workers, 200 Paralympic contingent and winners of international sports events and 400 participants of Mann Ki Baat were also present at special guests.

Other special guests included around 100 patent holders and 100 start-ups, besides 300 road construction workers and beneficiaries of government schemes. Farmers and families who use renewable energy under PM Surya Ghar scheme and PM KUSUM were also been invited for the first time. In addition to attending the Republic Day celebrations, the special guests also visited the National War Memorial, PM Sangrahalay and other prominent places in Delhi.�