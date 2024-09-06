Army to Train Village Defence Guards in Jammu

NEW DELHI: Due to the recent surge in terror incidents in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is training Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in the use of automatic rifles, replacing their outdated .303 rifles with Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs). Around 600 VDG members are undergoing intensive training in automatic rifle operation, squad drills, and tactics.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), aims to strengthen local community security by equipping VDGs with advanced skills to counter terrorist threats. Training is conducted near their villages and led by Army formations, with support from the Corps Battle School in Sarol.





So far, about 500 VDG members have been trained in Rajouri, with another 85-90 trained in Doda and Kishtwar. The effort includes issuing SLRs to VDGs, further enhancing their ability to defend against terrorist threats. This initiative builds on the legacy of Village Defence Committees (VDCs), first established in the 1990s, and is part of a broader plan launched in March 2022 to protect vulnerable districts in Jammu.



