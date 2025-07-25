Army To Get Air Defence Fire Control Radars

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday signed a Rs 2,000 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of made-in-India air defence fire control radars for the Army. These radars will be able to detect all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones.

This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the air defence regiments and enhance the Army’s operational readiness, while contributing to the economic growth of the nation.

The deal has been signed under the buy (Indian-indigenously designed developed and manufactured) category by senior officials of the defence ministry and BEL in the presence of defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

With minimum 70 per cent indigenous content, the procurement marks a pivotal step towards empowering indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through components’ manufacturing and raw material supply.