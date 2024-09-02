Army soldier opens fire after observing suspicious movement in Jammu

Jammu: An army sentry opened fire on observing suspicious movement outside a camp here on Monday, officials said. This sparked panic and a search operation in the area.



The sentry picked up the movement of some suspected persons near the sprawling Sunjuwan garrison in the outskirts of the city and opened fire, the officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the firing, but the area was immediately cordoned off by the army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police for a thorough search, they said.

Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the Sunjawan military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.



