Army Rescues 2 Labourers Trapped in Manipur; Search on for the Third

KOLKATA: The Territorial Army (TA) rescued two labourers among three who got trapped while carrying out slide clearance at Khongsang in Manipur on Friday afternoon. A search is underway for the third worker.

At around 4 pm, the three labourers were busy in clearing the mud and debris that had accumulated and choked the flow of stream under minor bridge 60 (near Tunnel 11) between Thingou (8 kms West of Khongsang) and Khongsang Railway Station.

Suddenly the debris gave way, causing a rush of water, mud and rocks that swept away the earthmoving equipment and trapped the three workers.

Receiving information about the incident, the TA soldiers of 107th battalion swiftly deployed a search and rescue team from their company operating base at Thingou.

The team, led by an officer, a junior commissioned officer and 10 other ranks, successfully rescued two workers by 5 pm.

One of the two suffered injuries. He was admitted to a hospital at Noney. The search for the third missing worker was still underway till the reports last came in. Additional troops have reached the site.