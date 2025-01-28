Army personnel, 2-year-old son killed in UP road accident

Hardoi:�An Army personnel and his two-year-old son were killed, while his wife sustained critical injuries

when their car collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Hardoi National Highway, police said on Tuesday.� According to Additional Superintendent of Police (East Hardoi) Nripendra Kumar, the incident occurred on Monday night near the Khajurmai trisection in Baghauli.

Raja Singh, 34, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Rae Bareli, and his son Lakshya Pratap Singh died while his wife Rishu Singh, 32, got injured.��