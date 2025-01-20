Army jawan killed in J&K encounter

Srinagar: An Army jawan has been killed in a fierce gunfight with separatist Islamic militants raging in woods outside the Kashmiri town of Sopore since Sunday evening.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army sources said that the gunfight broke out between a group of militants and the security forces in the Gujjarpati woods of Sopore's Zaloora area after the latter moved in to launch a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) on Sunday evening.

After the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, the operation was suspended for the night to avoid collateral damage, the sources said adding that at the first light Monday the hiding militants targeted the security forces with AK assault rifles and the latter returned the fire leading to a fierce clash.

An Army jawan who was critically injured in the gunfight was quickly evacuated to a hospital but he succumbed soon thereafter, a police source said.

Kashmir zone police in an earlier post on 'X' had said, "During a CASO launched by police and security forces at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. The area was cordoned off. Further details shall follow."

The Army's Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also known as Chinar Corps- wrote on 'X', "On 19 Jan 25, based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by Indian Army and J&K police at Gujjarpati, Sopore, Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress."

In another post, the Army said, "In the ensuing firefight during the day (Monday), one soldier suffered critical injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Operation is in progress".