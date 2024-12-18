Army, J&K Police Seize Drugs and Arms Consignment Near LoC

Srinagar: A significant drug and arms seizure was made jointly by the Indian Army and the local police from an area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Kupwara district on Wednesday.

The Army said that it, with the J&K police, launched a search operation at Chinotra in the Amrohi area of the Tangdhar sector following specific intelligence inputs which led to the recovery of about four kilograms of narcotics and four pistols with six magazines and other ‘war-like stores’. The Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also known as Chinar Corps- in a post on ‘X’ said, “Chinar Corps remains steadfast in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free.”

A statement issued by the J&K police here said that the consignment containing four packets of heroin-like substance weighing approximately 3. 798 kilograms (with packing) and four pistols and six had been concealed by unknown terrorists with criminal intent. It added that a case has been registered by it under sections 113 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit (BNS), 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 8/21 NDPS Act, and the relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -UAPA- and an investigation is underway “to identify the perpetrators and establish the backward and forward linkages.”

The statement also said that the Kupwara police has made “remarkable progress” in its fight against the drug menace and narco-terror activities in the district throughout 2024. “Today, seven individuals were detained under the PIT NDPS Act, taking the total number of detentions under this Act to 14 for the year,” the statement said, adding that three residential properties have been attached under the UAPA in connection with terror-related activities, “reflecting the firm resolve of Kupwara police to target those supporting and facilitating terrorism”.

The police said that in the past three months, as many as twenty cases under the NDPS Act were registered in the district, raising the total number of cases registered, so far, in 2024 to 67. “In these cases, 103 drug peddlers have been arrested, showing the relentless crackdown on narcotics in the region,” the statement said.

It said that the police’s sustained efforts have resulted in significant seizures of contraband and proceeds of the crime. “So far this year, the seizures include 21.82 kilograms of heroin, 2.37 kilograms of charas, 30 kilograms of poppy husk, 202 bottles of illicit liquor and ₹93,705 in cash. Additionally, five residential properties belonging to drug peddlers have been attached as part of proactive measures to dismantle drug networks operating in the district.”