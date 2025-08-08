Army Dogs– Sara, Opana, Jansi, Hazel, June, and Rahi, Emerge Heroes in Uttarakhand Floods

New Delhi: Six trained Indian Army Search and Rescue (SAR) dogs and their handlers emerged as the quiet heroes of this unfolding at the flash flood- hit Dharali near Harsil, in Uttarakhand. Navigating through treacherous terrain, landslide rubble, and torrential rain, these canine warriors demonstrated why they are considered the Army’s most trusted allies in humanitarian disaster response.

Among them were Sara, Opana, Jansi, Hazel, June, and Rahi, Labradors and silent specialists in saving lives.

These dogs, aged between two and seven years, were airlifted to the affected zone from Meerut, Dehradun and Lucknow. Sara, Opana, and Jansi, fresh off their advanced SAR training from RVC Centre and College, had previously assisted in Wayanad (Kerala) and Rampur (Himachal Pradesh) floods. Despite their youth, they are now veterans of multiple HADR operations.

These dogs are trained to detect the faintest scent of human presence from up to seven feet of mud and rubble, working efficiently in areas machines cannot reach. In less than an hour, each dog can scan over 5 acres, equivalent to the effort of 20 soldiers with advanced equipment.

Army Dog June and handler ADT Ghevarlal D Patel, deployed in Harsil since May, were among the first responders. As they moved with troops from 14 Rajputana Rifles towards the disaster site, their vehicle was nearly swept away by the rising waters. They escaped just in time, but were cut off by the raging river, unable to proceed.

Recognising the scale of devastation, Central Command ordered rapid deployment of additional SAR dogs. While Rahi was rushed from Dehradun, landslides blocked the route 60 km short of Harsil. On 6 August, more reinforcements followed - Sara, Opana, Jansi, and Hazel, all flown to Dehradun and finally airlifted to Harsil on 7 August, as weather permitted.