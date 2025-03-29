Army deploys kamikaze drones near LoC in Pathankot

New Delhi:The Indian Army has deployed five kamikaze (suicide) anti-tank drones at Pathankot, near the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The Army is to acquire 95 more of the drones, each costing Rs 1.4 lakh.

The Second Armoured Brigade, the Fleur-De-Lis Brigade, developed the drone, that explodes on impact with an enemy tank — a first-of-its-kind project in the Indian Army.



It was developed by Major Cephas Chetan in collaboration with Dr Raghavendra of the DRDO's Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh.



The initiative, launched in August 2024, has undergone extensive research, development, and trials to enhance the capabilities of low-cost, high-impact aerial strike systems.



The FPV drone was assembled in-house at the Rising Star Drone Battle School, which has fabricated over 100 drones within the formation as of March 2025. This in-house approach ensured complete control over build quality, component integration, and real-time modifications as per TBRL directives. It also optimised structural integrity, weight distribution, and flight dynamics, making the drone highly manoeuvrable and efficient for operational deployment.



To enhance operator safety, a dual-safety mechanism has been incorporated into the payload system. This prevents accidental detonation during transport, handling, and flight, significantly increasing reliability and minimizing risks for pilots and personnel handling the drone.



The trigger mechanism has been designed to align with the dual safety features, ensuring that the payload can only be armed and deployed under strictly controlled conditions. It is activated exclusively by the pilot via the radio controller, eliminating premature detonation and ensuring precise execution during missions.



Additionally, a live feedback relay system provides the pilot with real-time payload status updates through the FPV goggles, enabling informed decision-making while flying the drone.



The system underwent rigorous trials, beginning with explosive testing, followed by aerial vehicle assessments and trigger system evaluations. Each phase was validated by TBRL scientists, confirming the drone effectiveness, accuracy, and reliability in payload delivery. The successful results mark this first-of-its-kind FPV drone project as a game-changing force multiplier in modern tactical engagements.

