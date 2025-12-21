Army Day Parade in Jaipur on January 15

New Delhi: The Indian Army will hold its Army Day Parade in Jaipur for the first time on January 15, marking a significant departure from tradition.

The decision is part of a broader initiative by the armed forces to celebrate their annual days in different parts of the country. Earlier this year, the Indian Air Force held its Annual Day fly-past in Guwahati, while the Indian Navy conducted its Navy Day operational demonstration off the Kerala coast at Shangumugham Beach.

The Army Day Parade will be organised on Mahal Road in the Jagatpura area of Jaipur. The event will feature fly-past formations by fighter aircraft and helicopters, demonstrations of drone technology, and displays highlighting the Army’s modern warfare capabilities.

In addition to the parade, the Indian Army will observe Veterans’ Day and conduct the Army Investiture Ceremony on January 14.

The previous Army Day Parade was held in Pune.

Army Day is commemorated annually on January 15 to mark the historic occasion when General (later Field Marshal) K.M. Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949, becoming the first Indian to lead the force after Independence.