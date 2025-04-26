Army Chief Leads J&K Security Review

Srinagar: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived early Friday for a high-level security review following Tuesday’s Pahalgam attack and recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

At Badami Bagh headquarters, Gen. Dwivedi held a “crucial” briefing with Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), alongside Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma and Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt. Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar. The discussions focused on counterterror operations in the Kashmir hinterland and bolstering defences along the LoC.

Later, the Army Chief met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, where he joined a security review chaired by the Lt. Governor. Authorities reported that Sinha urged the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to “leave no stone unturned” in hunting down the perpetrators of the Baisaran meadow attack, which claimed 25 tourists and a local horse-handler. “Every perpetrator and supporter … must be hunted, and they must pay a heavy price,” the Lt. Governor told the commanders.

An official statement said the meeting also assessed existing security mechanisms, short- and long-term measures, and inter-agency coordination. Gen. Dwivedi is slated to visit Pahalgam’s Baisaran site to oversee ongoing counterterror operations and inspect army formations affected by recent cross-border firing.

In a parallel directive, the Lt. Governor convened deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police from all 20 districts, instructing them to ensure the exit of Pakistani nationals from the Union Territory in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ deadline. “Directed them to take necessary action to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals … as per notified deadline,” Sinha posted on X.

According to the MHA order, all Pakistani visas — except medical, long-term, diplomatic and official categories — are revoked effective April 27; medical visas remain valid until April 29.