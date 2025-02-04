Army carries out high-intensity firepower drill in Sikkim

New Delhi:The Indian Army has carried out a high-intensity firepower exercise in the high altitude areas of the eastern sector near LAC with China to sharpen it's battle readiness, rapid deployment and precision strike capabilities.

The Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps conducted live fire exercise as it remains operationally ready to take on any threat. The units were specifically preparing for battle in the high-altitude mountains of Sikkim, enhancing their adaptability and readiness for diverse operational environments.



Through coordinated firepower and precision engagement, the units demonstrated their preparedness for a variety of challenges, including those posed by high-altitude warfare.



"This exercise underscores the Army’s commitment to maintaining high standards of efficiency, agility, and mission readiness, regardless of the terrain," said senior officials.



"The Indian Army continues to enhance its capabilities, ensuring it remains fully equipped to meet evolving security requirements across varied landscapes," they added.