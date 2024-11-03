Army Begins Verification At Demchock Point

New Delhi: The ministry of external affairs on Saturday said verification patrolling by the Indian Army has begun at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh. Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

“On October 21, the last phase of disengagement was agreed upon between India and China. As a result, verification patrolling has commenced on mutually agreed terms in Demchok and Depsang,” said external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The areas and patrolling status are expected to be moved back to the pre-April 2020 level. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri had on October 21 said that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it will lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020.

The agreement paved the way for talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who met in Kazan on the sidelines of the Brcis summit.

“As agreed at the leader's meeting in Kazan, relevant dialogue mechanisms at the level of foreign ministers and other officials will be used to stabilise and rebuild bilateral relations," Mr Jaiswal said.

On Thursday, Indian and Chinese troops also exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control on the occasion of Diwali.