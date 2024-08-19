Arms Supplier in NIA Net in Punjab VHP Leader Bagga’s Murder Case

New Delhi: A key accused, who had supplied the illegal arms and ammunition used in the high-profile murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar alias Vikas Bagga in Punjab, was arrested on Sunday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a coordinated operation with the Delhi Police Special Cell.



The accused, Dharminder Kumar alias Kunal, wanted in the case RC-06/2024/NIA/DLI, was nabbed by the teams of NIA and Delhi Police Special Cell, in Ludhiana, Punjab. He has been taken into custody under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act and Arms Act.

The NIA investigations had revealed that he had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh, and had supplied the same to ground shooters on the directions of foreign-based Khalistani terrorist Harwinder Kumar alias Sonu. The shooters, identified as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both residents of SBS Nagar, Punjab, were arrested on August 16 and are currently in judicial custody.

A hunt is on for two other accused, absconding Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operatives namely Harjit Singh alias Ladhi and Kulveer Singh alias Sidhu, who are carrying a cash reward of Rs.10 lakh each for their arrest.

Bagga, the Nangal president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), was shot dead in his confectionary shop in Nangal in district Roopnagar, Punjab, on April 13, 2024. The NIA took over the case from the state police on May 9, 2024.