Arms Cache Recovered in J&K’s Kupwara Near LoC

Security forces on Monday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Karnah area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said here.A joint team of army and police carried out the search operation in Badi Mohalla Amrohee in Karnah tehsil following information about presence of arms and ammunition in the area.

During the search operation, the security forces recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK magazine, one Saiga MK rifle, one Saiga MK magazine and 12 rounds. The arms and ammunition were kept in a bag behind a food store, the officials said. A case has been registered in the local police station and investigations set into motion, the officials said.�