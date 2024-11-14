Armed forces special powers act imposed in 5 Manipur districts

AFSPA had been lifted from these areas in a previous notification, which exempted 19 police stations across the Imphal Valley, citing relatively stable conditions. However, the latest violence, particularly a deadly clash in Jiribam on November 11, has led the Centre to reintroduce AFSPA in the affected regions.

In the Jiribam encounter, 11 suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after an assault on the Borobekra police station and nearby CRPF camp. The militants, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired on security forces and set fire to several shops. The violence escalated the next day with the abduction of six civilians, including women and children.

This unrest is part of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, primarily between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which has resulted in over 230 deaths and displaced more than 60,000 people since May 2023.