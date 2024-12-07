ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's Odisha Steel Plant Gains Momentum

Bhubaneswar: Prospects for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's (AMNS) proposed steel plant in Odisha’s Kendrapara district have strengthened following a key notification from the Revenue Department. The directive restricts land transactions in the Badatubi mouza, paving the way for land acquisition and raising hopes for industrial development in the region.

The ₹38,000-crore steel plant, requiring 383 acres, faced uncertainty after AMNS announced a similar project in Andhra Pradesh. However, local optimism has surged with the latest developments. “We are ready to part with land if compensated fairly. This project promises jobs and growth,” said Tushar Kant Sarddar, a former Sarpanch.

District authorities have accelerated efforts, completing public hearings and expert committee reviews. "This notification marks a critical step forward,” said Kendrapara ADM Nilu Mohapatra.

The state government remains committed to the project, countering opposition claims of inadequate support. Industries Minister Sampad Swain highlighted ongoing infrastructure work, including roads, electricity, and plans for a new railway line, emphasizing Odisha’s focus on industrial expansion.

In the first phase, 100 acres in Kharnasi village have been transferred to Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) following public consultations. The government is acquiring 712.52 acres across Mahakalpada tehsil, encompassing multiple villages.

Local MLA Durga Prasad Nayak praised community backing for the plant, which is expected to generate substantial employment and drive economic growth in Kendrapara.

With foundational work in progress and environmental clearances pending, the AMNS steel plant represents a transformative opportunity for the region’s industrial landscape.