AP gets allocation of funds for Polavaram, VSP in Union Budget

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has gained majorly in the Union Budget 2025-26. The Centre has allocated funds for projects like Polavaram and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, among others.

The Polavaram project got an allocation of Rs.2,995 crore, VSP Rs.3,295 crore and five externally aided projects like Zero Budget Natural Farming project Rs.186 crore, Irrigation and Livelihood Improvement project Rs.242 crore, Roads and Bridges Reconstruction project Rs.239 crore, Learning Transformation Operation Rs.374 crore, Health Systems Strengthening project Rs.162 crore.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman announced plans to unlock the untapped potential of the maritime sector to come up with a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian Exclusive Economic Zones and the High Seas. This would help AP majorly. The Saksham Angawandi and Poshan 2.0 programme that provides nutritional support to children, pregnant and lactating mothers and to adolescent girls in aspiration districts will also benefit the state.

The expansion of medical education by adding almost 1.1 lakh UG and PG medical education seats in ten years and adding 10,000 additional seats in the next year will help the state in a big way.

Also, the extension of Jal Jeevan Mission to provide access to potable tap water connections to the people up to 2028 will help people get potable water supply without facing the struggle to reach out to far off places to get water.

The warehousing facility for air cargo for high value perishable horticulture produce especially from coastal districts will be of immense benefit to the state.