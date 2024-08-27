Anti-farmer Ideology is DNA of Modi Government: Kharge Condemns Kangana's Remark on Farmer's Protest

New Delhi: Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut's statement on farmers' agitation, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

In a post on X, Kharge criticised PM Modi for making a "false promise of forming a committee on MSP and doubling the income of farmers".

"Prime Minister Modi himself had derogatorily termed the farmers as "agitators" and "parasites" in Parliament... he even refused to observe two minutes of silence in Parliament for the martyred farmers. Modi Ji had also made a false promise of forming a committee on MSP and doubling the income of farmers," Kharge posted on X.

"When Modi ji can do all this himself, then what else can the country expect from his supporters except insult to the deceased farmers! This shameful and highly condemnable anti-farmer ideology is the DNA of the Modi government," the Congress President added.

Kangana Ranaut in an interview said that Bangladesh-like anarchy could have happened in India also in the name of farmers' protest. The BJP MP said that outside forces are planning to destroy India with the help of insiders. If it wouldn't have been the foresight of the leadership they would have succeded.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified criticism against BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday, condemning her recent comments on the farmers' protest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Kangana of "insulting the farmers" with her remarks, further fuelling outrage against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The Congress MP criticised Kangana for comparing the struggles of farmers and labelling them as "rapists and representatives" of foreign forces.

"The propaganda machinery of the Modi government, which has failed to fulfil the promises made to the farmers, is continuously engaged in insulting them. The BJP MP's remarks, calling farmers who sacrificed 700 comrades during the 378-day marathon struggle 'rapists' and 'representatives of foreign forces,' is further evidence of the BJP's anti-farmer policies and intentions," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X.

Gandhi further attacked the BJP, accusing the government of failing to clarify its stance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"These shameful anti-farmer statements are a gross insult to farmers across the country, including those in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, which cannot be accepted under any circumstances. The government committee formed at the time of withdrawing the farmers' movement remains inactive; the government has yet to clarify its position on MSP, no relief has been provided to the families of the martyred farmers, and now their character assassination continues," he added.

He also asserted that the INDIA alliance will ensure a legal guarantee for MSP for farmers.

"The Modi government's betrayal of farmers cannot be concealed by disrespecting those who provide food and attacking their dignity. No matter how much Narendra Modi and the BJP conspire, INDIA will ensure a legal guarantee of MSP for farmers," Gandhi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the BJP distanced itself from Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's statement about the farmers' agitation and asked the actor-turned-politician to refrain from making such comments in the future.

"The statement made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut regarding the farmers' movement does not reflect the opinion of the party. The Bharatiya Janata Party disagrees with the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. On behalf of the party, Kangana Ranaut is neither permitted nor authorised to make statements on party policy issues," the party said in a release.

"Kangana Ranaut has been directed not to make any such statements in the future. The Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to following the principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' and to maintaining social harmony," it added.