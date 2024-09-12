Anti-drone System 'Dronaam' Deployed in Manipur to Counter Drone Threats, Says Supplier

New Delhi:� In response to the increased threat of drone attacks in Manipur, the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have heightened security measures by deploying advanced anti-drone systems.

While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in Delhi on Wednesday, Sharmukh Mukherjee, head, global supply chain of Gurutvaa Systems Pvt Ltd, the company behind the anti-drone technology, shared insights into the capabilities of their product, 'Dronaam.'

"Our anti-drone product, Dronaam, has been successfully deployed by Indian security forces for the past two to three years. It has proven effective in managing drone threats with a range of up to eight kilometres and a battery life exceeding one hour. It serves as a strong deterrent, creating a soft kill against incoming drone attacks," Mukherjee said.

He further noted that Dronaam is currently used by the Indian Air Force, BSF, and the Indian Army. "Recently, with news of drone attacks in Manipur, our 'Dronaam' system has been effectively put to use by security agencies to counter the threat," he added.

The Assam Rifles earlier deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to combat rogue drones, and the CRPF is set to deploy additional anti-drone guns to further enhance security.

In a post on X, the Manipur Police said, "AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the state. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly."

"The state police have also started the process for procurement of anti-drone systems to enhance its security measures and tackle threats from drones effectively," it added.

Kuki militants reportedly deployed long-range rockets at two locations in civilian areas, killing a 78-year-old man, identified as RK Rabei, and injuring six others in Bishnupur, as confirmed by Manipur Police on Saturday.

The police also mentioned that three bunkers were destroyed due to the attack. "Two bunkers at Mualsang village and one bunker at Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur were destroyed," Manipur police confirmed in a post. The police also reported that the Superintendent of Police (SP) was fired upon by suspected Kuki militants in the area.

Senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), have inspected the affected areas to implement immediate countermeasures and supervise the situation. A team from the Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur, was on-site to collect evidence.