Another Modi, Xi meet likely at G20 in Brazil

New Delhi: With China announcing the visit of its President Xi Jinping to Brazil for the G-20 summit in Rio de Janeiro on November 18-19, the stage appears set for another meeting between the Chinese President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in less than a month. The Prime Minister is expected to travel to Rio for the G-20 summit; New Delhi, though, has not yet announced Mr Modi's visit.

The Prime Minister and the Chinese president had met in a bilateral format just last month on the sidelines of the Brics summit in the Russian city of Kazan after five years following the recent India-China pact on patrolling along the LAC. Typically, schedules of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of summits are not announced till hours before, but the presence of the two leaders at yet another neutral venue provides another opportunity for both nations to rebuild ties.

During the visit, which will likely be announced by New Delhi next week, the Prime Minister is expected to first visit Nigeria. He will then depart for Rio for the G-20 summit. Thereafter, Mr Modi is expected to visit Guyana on the South American continent, which has a large population of Indian origin. Earlier referred to as British Guiana, Indians were first taken there as indentured labourers during the 19th century during the time of the British Raj to work in the sugar plantations there. Independent Guyana has maintained robust and close ties with India.



Earlier on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that Mr Xi will travel to Lima from November 13 to 17 to attend the 31st Apec economic leaders’ meeting. The Chinese President will then travel to Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 21 to attend the 19th G-20 summit.

At their bilateral meeting in Kazan on October 23, both leaders had "underscored the importance of properly handling differences and disputes and not allowing them to disturb peace and tranquility" and had also "welcomed the recent agreement for complete disengagement and resolution of issues that arose in 2020 in the India-China border areas".

At the Kazan meeting, the two leaders also “agreed that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question will meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace & tranquility in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question".

Beijing has always maintained that it is the “guidance” provided by the two leaders that is crucial in nurturing and strengthening bilateral ties with India.

On Thursday, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that patrolling by Indian troops had commenced in both the Depsang and Demchok areas in the Ladakh sector on all points as per the recent pact between the two nations.

Mr Jaiswal further indicated that the foreign ministers of both nations would meet as part of efforts to rebuild ties between the two Asian giants.



The presence of Mr Modi at the G-20 summit is also expected to boost India’s leadership of the Global South. New Delhi had hosted the last summit in September last year in which the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the grouping. India had formally handed over the G-20 presidency to Brazil last year.