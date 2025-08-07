Another Girl Burnt Alive in Odisha: Third Shocking Case in a Month Raises Alarm

Bhubaneswar: In yet another deeply disturbing incident, a young woman was allegedly burnt alive inside her home at Kathiapada village under Pattamundai block in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Wednesday. The victim, a final-year Plus 3 student, died under mysterious circumstances, with her family suspecting foul play.

The girl's father alleged that she was being blackmailed—an angle that, if proven, could expose a broader and more sinister pattern of harassment and psychological trauma faced by young women in the state.

Kendrapara superintendent of police (SP) Siddhartha Kataria along with a scientific team visited the spot and initiated official investigations into the case.

“We have launched a probe into the death of the girl. I’m personally monitoring the investigation. Very soon, we will be in a position to ascertain the nature of the death and reasons for it,” said the SP.

This is the third such case in Odisha within a month, each involving young female victims who died by fire under suspicious conditions. Just weeks ago, a student of FM Autonomous College, Balasore, reportedly set herself on fire. Days later, a minor girl from Balanga in Puri district also allegedly resorted to self-immolation. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi in a critical condition but succumbed during treatment.

The recurrence of these tragic deaths—each involving fire, female victims, and allegations of distress or coercion—has sent shockwaves across the state, raising urgent questions about the safety, mental well-being, and social pressures confronting young women in Odisha today.

While it remains unclear whether these are cases of suicide or masked homicides, the pattern cannot be dismissed as coincidence. Experts warn that the combination of digital exploitation, lack of mental health support, and social stigma may be pushing vulnerable girls into despair or danger.

The disturbing trend, according to social scientists, requires urgent systemic responses—from faster police action and forensic investigation to mental health awareness, digital safety education, and strengthened community surveillance mechanisms.

Each of these young women had dreams, potential, and a life ahead of them—cruelly cut short. The state must act decisively to ensure that these are not just statistics in crime reports, but a wake-up call to prevent further loss of life.