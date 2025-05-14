Anonymous Email Warns Bomb Blast in 48 Hours

Mumbai: The Disaster Management Control Room at Mantralaya has received an anonymous email warning of blasts in the next three days. Following the email received on Monday even, the police conducted a search in Mantralaya premises, but nothing suspicious was found. The email did not mention any specific place as a target of bomb threat.

A senior official from the Disaster Management Unit of Relief and Rehabilitation Department confirmed that the said email was received on Monday stating there will be a blast in the next two to three days anywhere in the country. The mail was received at a time when the security forces including Mumbai police and Navy in the state were already on high alert in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan military conflict at the border.

Officials said that the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) of the DMU has filed a complaint at Marine Drive Police Station, which is investigating the case. Apart from this, a team of ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) officials also visited the Mantralaya to investigate. “The Marine Drive police station is tracking down the sender through the IP address,” the officials said.

A police officer said that there was a plan to conduct a security audit of all the vital installations including Mantralaya, BSE and BARC. “We conducted a security audit of Mantralaya on Monday. It was merely a coincidence that an email was received by the DMU on the same day,” the police officer said.

According to the senior officials, the sender of the mail has also asked the authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid any such incident.