Angry employee steals Rs 1.47 crore diamonds from owner in Mumbai

Goregaon police have arrested a workshop employee accused of stealing diamonds worth Rs 1.47 crore from a diamond businessman in Mumbai. The theft, which occurred recently, was allegedly motivated by the worker’s anger over the businessman’s son mistreating employees and cutting their wages.

The accused, who worked at the workshop, reportedly stole the diamonds to "teach a lesson" to the businessman and his son. After committing the theft, he filmed a video in which he threw a packet into a drain while verbally abusing the businessman and his son. The video was sent to the businessman as a taunt, further humiliating him.

Initially, investigators believed the packet discarded in the drain contained the stolen diamonds. However, it was later revealed that the accused had used a decoy packet to mislead authorities. He had kept the real diamonds hidden with himself and fled the scene immediately after sending the video.

Police quickly traced the accused and arrested him after a detailed investigation. The diamonds, valued at Rs 1.47 crore, have not yet been recovered. Authorities are continuing their search for the stolen goods. The accused’s actions have drawn attention due to the audacity of the theft and the taunting video, which added to the complexity of the case.

The worker is currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the theft and any possible involvement of others. The case highlights ongoing concerns about employee grievances and the potential for retaliation in the workplace.