Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram Project Sparks Fears in Odisha's Malkangiri

BHUBANESHWAR: Expressing concern over the impact of Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project, the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha said the recent budgetary allocation for it by the Centre and the commitment to complete it by February 2026 has created fear among the tribal people of Malkangiri district of the eastern state.



The team assessed the likely impact of the project on the district. A BJD 'fact-finding' team, headed by former minister Atanu S Nayak, informed this to party president Naveen Patnaik after visiting Motu and Padia tehsils of the district.The team assessed the likely impact of the project on the district.

In its report to Patnaik, the team said that the local communities have immense concerns and grievances over the project.

"The residents of the Motu and Podia blocks are facing a grave threat to their lives, livelihoods, and cultural heritage due to the potential submergence to be caused by the project," it said.

"The recent budgetary allocation by the Union government and the Centre's commitment to complete the project by February 2026 has raised fears and concern among the tribal inhabitants of about 200 villages in Motu and Podia blocks," it added.

The Polavaram project, being developed on Godavari River in Polavaram mandalam of Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district, is aimed at irrigating over 4.3 lakh hectares of land and generating 960 MW of hydropower, along with the supply of drinking water to nearly 30 lakh people in 611 villages. It will divert 80 tmc ft of water to the Krishna river basin.





