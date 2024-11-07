Andhra Pradesh: Elephant shelter proposed in Manyam dist

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district forest officer G.A.P. Prasuna announced that proposals have already been submitted for establishing an elephant shelter. She issued a statement on Thursday stating, “This initiative aims to confine elephants to a specific area, thereby reducing the likelihood of crop damage, human fatalities, injuries, and livestock deaths caused by elephant encounters.”

Prasuna highlighted that crop losses due to elephant attacks have been estimated at around Rs 13 crore since 2018, impacting approximately 4,000 farmers across 3,500 acres. She explained that these losses are a result of elephants’ natural behaviour. These megaherbivores can cover 50 to 60 kilometres in just one hour in search of food, water, and shelter. Their extensive travel makes it difficult to predict their movements and poses significant challenges in preventing human-elephant conflicts.

To address these issues, the forest department is actively working to minimise conflicts between humans and wildlife. In light of a recent incident in Pedabondapalli village, where large crowds gathered near elephants, Prasuna emphasised the need to impose Section 144. “Such gatherings can make elephants anxious and heighten the risk of conflicts,” she stated.

“The forest department continuously monitors the elephants’ movements, with elephant trackers appointed to provide timely alerts to local villagers, ensuring their safety. When crops are damaged due to elephant activity, the forest department takes responsibility for collecting applications from affected farmers and processing compensation claims. The department is dedicated to uploading the necessary documentation to the CFMS portal to facilitate compensation and help farmers recover their financial losses.” Prasuna added.