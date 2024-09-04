Andhra Pradesh & Telangana floods: Sonu Sood steps in to help, provides aid to the needful

In the wake of devastating floods that have ravaged parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has stepped up to offer much-needed assistance. In a video, Sonu Sood expressed his deep concern for the victims of the floods and emphasized the importance of collective action in times of crisis. The actor's relief initiative includes essential supplies such as food, clean water, medical kits, and temporary shelter for the affected individuals. He said his team has been working tirelessly to ensure that aid reaches the most vulnerable populations







"Because of the floods, many have lost their home and livelihoods, and we all have to come together to save them and normalise their lives. We are trying to send as much as help we can," the actor said. He also gave shoutout to the government for working round-the-clock towards providing help to the people in the flood-stricken areas.

Because of his philanthropic work during Covid-19 pandemic, Sood rose to fame as a true hero of masses. And with this endeavour, he has once again proven why he's hailed as the national hero. On the work front, Sood is looking forward to the release of 'Fateh', which marks his directorial debut. The film, which is also written and produced by Sood, also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Naseeruddin Shah, and is set to release on January 10, 2025.

