Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan vows better rail, flight connectivity for Maharashtra devotees

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday assured improved rail and flight connectivity to the Tirupati temple for devotees from Maharashtra.

Kalyan, who recently returned from election campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra, said devotees from the state had expressed concerns about the lack of accessibility to the Tirupati temple and the Sripada Srivallabha Swamy temple in Pithapuram, which falls under his assembly constituency.

"During my campaign in Maharashtra, I learned about the difficulties faced by devotees travelling to Sripada Srivallabha Swamy temple in Pithapuram due to the absence of a rail stop. I assure all devotees that I will take up this matter with the Railway Department and work towards ensuring trains stop at Pithapuram," Kalyan said in a post on X.

The actor-turned-politician added that devotees from Latur had specifically requested direct rail and flight services from their town to Tirupati to facilitate visits to Lord Venkateswara temple. "I promise to discuss and take the necessary steps to make these services available at the earliest," Kalyan said.