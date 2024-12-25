Andhra CM meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi:�Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed pending state issues.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief discussed various state issues, the official sources said. The party MPs accompanied the chief minister for the meeting. Earlier in the day, Naidu attended the NDA leaders' meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence in New Delhi. He also paid homage to former Prime Minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, "Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.