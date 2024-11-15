Ancient Cupping Therapy Gains Popularity for Chronic Pain Relief in Bidar

Bidar: An age-old therapy rooted in traditional healing practices is now offering a new ray of hope for chronic pain sufferers in Bidar. The AYUSH Department’s introduction of cupping therapy, widely known in China and Gulf countries, has treated thousands in the district over the past two years, garnering growing attention and trust among locals.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Khuteja Begum said, “Cupping therapy has shown good results for joint pain, arthritis, back pain, spondylosis, hypertension, hair fall, and even pimples. Currently, the therapy is available in four clinics, including the district hospital. Its effectiveness has attracted many people, particularly those in middle age.”

The therapy, part of the Unani medical system and known as Ilaj Bil Tadbeer or regimental therapy, provides relief without medication. This makes it appealing to patients seeking alternatives for managing long-term pain and those who prefer avoiding medicines due to potential side effects.

In Hijama therapy, cups are placed on painful areas to create a vacuum through suction pressure, using fiber cups to extract harmful substances from the affected site.

“Depending on the severity of the condition, multiple cups may be used. For issues like spondylosis or back pain, 5-6 cups are typically applied, which alleviates pain and strengthens muscles,” explained Unani practitioner Dr. Abdul Malik.

Additional therapies like Dalak (massage) and Riyazat (exercise) complement the treatment by relaxing muscles, removing toxins, reducing stress, alleviating insomnia, and improving blood circulation. “These techniques have been helpful for many patients in managing stress and improving mobility,” Dr. Malik added.

With over 1,000 patients treated so far, demand for traditional treatments continues to grow.