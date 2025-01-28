Anand Mahindra gifts Scorpio-N SUV to armless archer Sheetal Devli

Business magnate Anand Mahindra displayed his admiration to Sheetal Devi, India's first armless archer, by gifting her a brand-new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Sixteen-year-old Sheetal Devi represented India at the Paris Paralympics last year and defying all odds, she won the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event in archery, along with Rakesh Kumar. Together they defeated Italy's Matteo Bonacina and Eleonora 156-155 at Invalides.

Her extraordinary skill to shoot arrows with her feet inspired inspired people across the world.

In 2023, she made a stellar performance at the Asian Para Games at Hangzhou, China.

Sixtynine-year-old Mahindra noted that he saw in Sheetal, the same steely resolve in her mother and sister.

Upon receiving the SUV, the archer gifted him the industrialist with an arrow, which he described as a symbol of her indomitable spirit.

Taking to X, Mahindra said: “I have long admired Sheetal Devi’s talent from afar. Meeting her in person, I was struck by her remarkable determination, tenacity and focus. Speaking to her mother and sister, it was clear that it runs in the family!” Mahindra wrote.

"She gifted me an arrow, a symbol of her identity as an archer, unbound by any limitations. Truly priceless! Sheetal is an inspiration to us all, and I am proud to see her in a Scorpio-N—a fitting steed as she continues to rise to new heights,” he added.

It may be recalled that Mahindra heaped praises on Sheetal Devi in the past and pledged to gift a customized car to the athlete to suit her specific needs.