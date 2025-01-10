Amrit Bharat 2.0: Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat equipped with special features to withstand cold

The Indian Railways launched Amrit Bharat 2.0, marking it unveiling a specialized Vande Bharat Express for the Jammu-Srinagar route.

The Express features include ergonomic seating, modern aesthetics, and enhanced safety,.

These upgrades aim to make travel faster safer and more comfortable.





The eight-coach Vande Bharat Express will begin operations soon and the travel time between the two destinations will be slashed to just 3.10 hours from the earlier six hours.

The Vande Bharat Express operating in Kashmir is different from the Expresses running across the country. It is specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold conditions, as low as minus 20 degree Celsius.

In addition, the Railways also used anti-vibration seismic devices in the project, as Kashmir falls in seismic zone-V and is vulnerable to earthquakes. The dampers will absorb tremors in the Himalayan terrain.

The railway service is expected to boost both tourism and economic activities in Kashmir, offering quicker and comfortable means of travel.