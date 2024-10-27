Amit Shah Urges Bengal Youth to End TMC Rule, Eyes 2026 BJP Win

Kolkata:�In his first visit to West Bengal after the Lok Sabha Election, union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday gave a call to oust Trinamul Congress from power in the state in 2026. He also claimed that peace would return to the state if infiltration is stopped at the border.

Mr Shah, who reached the state late on Saturday night on a two-day visit, inaugurated a passenger terminal building and Maitri Dwar, a cargo gate Land Port terminal at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas.

The BJP heavyweight later chaired a party membership drive programme in Salt Lake. In both the events, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party were his target on a host of issues starting from law and order to women safety to infiltration.

Mr Shah said, "I want to tell the youth of Bengal that if you want to stop the illegal infiltration of foreigners, sponsored by the TMC in this country, then the only way is to form a BJP government in 2026 in Bengal. We have to form the next government in Bengal in 2026 with a two-third majority.”

He added, “Today, I went to the border and some people there told me that they don't get the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. I told them to not worry and wait till 2026. From 2026, each and every poor person of Bengal will get the benefits of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. The youth will not have to pay any bribe for jobs and education. Mamata didi should not think that we are sitting idle as we had got a few seats in Bengal."

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali and RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he pointed out, "Our mothers and sisters are not safe in Bengal."

Lashing out at the TMC supremo for central deprivation in release of funds, the union minister argued, “Mamata Didi accuses Modi ji of not giving funds to Bengal. Today, I want to ask Mamata didi that for 10 years, how much funds did INDI alliance give to Bengal? From 2004 to 2014, UPA government gave Rs 2 .9 lakh crore to Bengal and from 2014 to 2024, NDA government gave Rs 7.74 lakh crore."

On the inauguration of the projects at Land Port authority he stated, “The concept of land port authority was changed by PM Modi. At first it was just a resource for commerce, but now it is seen as a symbol of prosperity and peace. It has worked to join us with the neighbouring countries, it has promoted legal businesses and thwarted and stopped smuggling. The Land Port Authority is fulfilling an important duty today.”

Mr Shah added, “With around a spend of Rs 500 crore, with an area of around 60 thousand square meters and having the capacity to handle 20 thousand people every day, and I fully believe that terminal would also encourage medical and educational tourism.”



