Amit Shah to chair meeting on Manipur crisis; CM to Meet BJP MLAs

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is scheduled to meet BJP MLAs from the state to discuss the ongoing crisis. The CM is likely to seek their support in managing the situation and ensuring law and order. Tensions have been running high in the region following violent clashes between ethnic communities, leading to casualties, displacement, and widespread destruction.

The central government's intervention comes after increased calls for action from both local leaders and national officials. Security forces have been deployed to maintain order, and an indefinite curfew is in place in several districts. Both state and central authorities are working together to find a resolution to the ongoing turmoil.