Amit Shah targets Congress, JMM over corruption

Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Tuesday, where he strongly criticised the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance, accusing them of corruption and misgovernance. He labeled Congress as an "anti-reservation party," claiming that the party sought to end reservations for backward classes and Dalits to extend them to Muslims. Shah emphasised that as long as there is even one BJP MLA in the Jharkhand Assembly, the party would not allow reservations for Muslims.

Shah also raised alarm over alleged corruption in the state, referring to the seizure of vast sums of money from JMM and Congress leaders. He claimed that these funds had been looted from the people of Dhanbad, particularly from youth and women. Shah vowed that a BJP government would recover every penny stolen and return it to the state treasury.

In his address, Shah highlighted the various scams allegedly committed by the current government, including the MGNREGA, land, and mining scams. He promised that a BJP government would fulfill its electoral guarantees, such as direct cash transfers to women and youth, and provide two free gas cylinders on festivals like Diwali and Raksha Bandhan. Shah further announced plans to increase farmer paddy prices and raise pensions for the disabled and widows.

Addressing concerns about illegal infiltration, Shah promised that the BJP would secure Jharkhand’s borders and deport any infiltrators, accusing them of stealing jobs and land from tribals.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to take place in two phases: November 15 and November 20, with results to be declared on November 23. The BJP is seeking to unseat the current ruling alliance, which has dominated the state in recent years.