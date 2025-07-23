 Top
Home » Nation

Amit Shah Meets Om Birla Ahead of Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma

Nation
AA Correspondent
23 July 2025 12:13 AM IST

Both Houses to jointly handle judge’s removal over suspected corruption charges.

Amit Shah Meets Om Birla Ahead of Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma
x
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence as Parliament readies to admit a motion for the removal of Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma, formerly of the Delhi High Court. who is embroiled in a suspected corruption case.

This comes when senior ministers met Birla at his office in the Parliament complex on Monday, hours after a notice was submitted to the speaker. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju had said 152 MPs belonging to different parties had signed it.

An opposition-sponsored notice for a similar motion was admitted in the Rajya Sabha as well. Both Houses are expected to work jointly over the issue now. Government sources have said the motion is likely to be piloted in the Lower House.

( Source : Asian Age )
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla 
AA Correspondent
About the AuthorAA Correspondent

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X