Amit Shah meets Delhi police, reviews law and order situation

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with senior Delhi Police officers on Friday here to review the law and order situation in the national capital, officials said. Shah underscored the importance of making every Delhi resident feel safe, stressing that it is the personal responsibility of every police officer to ensure public confidence in the city's security.

According to the officials he held a meeting to review the city's law and order situation. The meeting was attended by the Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police Commissioner and other senior officials.

The Home Minister highlighted that protecting children, women and senior citizens must remain a top priority for the Delhi Police. He reiterated the need for the force to act decisively, ensuring a secure environment that reflects the government's commitment to public safety in the capital.

During the meeting, the home minister emphasised the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards crime, stating that no lapses in maintaining law and order in the national capital would be tolerated, the official said.

Shah directed the police to develop special action plans targeting key areas related to public safety and to launch focused campaigns. He further stressed that the police force must work to instil a sense of security among citizens while creating fear among criminals.