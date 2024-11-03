Amit Shah launches BJP’s manifesto for Jharkhand, slams Soren govt

Union home minister Amit Shah, while unveiling the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, emphasised the critical importance of this election for the state's future. Speaking at an event in Ranchi, Shah stated, "This election in Jharkhand is not just about changing the government but about shaping the future of Jharkhand." He highlighted the stark contrast between a BJP government focused on development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and a government he claimed is marred by corruption and mismanagement. Shah challenged voters to decide if they wanted a government that compromised the state's identity, land, and the safety of its women or a BJP administration that would safeguard these values.

A Strong Critique of Hemant Soren’s Governance

Shah accused the current Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) government, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, of prioritizing appeasement over the welfare of the state’s people. He cited instances like attacks on Kanwariyas, restrictions on religious celebrations such as Ram Navami, and damage to temples as evidence of a failed administration. "The Jharkhand government has crossed all limits of appeasement," he said. Shah pledged that under BJP rule, there would be strict enforcement of the law to ensure that such acts are not repeated.

Further attacking the Soren government, Shah condemned the rise of what he called the "paper leak mafia," which he claimed had jeopardized the future of Jharkhand's youth. He vowed that a BJP government would take strong action against these elements, citing the party's success in curbing infiltration in Assam as proof of their commitment to decisive governance. "Form a BJP government, and we will hang the paper mafia upside down," he declared.

25 Key Resolutions and Promises for Change

The Sankalp Patra outlines 25 key resolutions to commemorate 25 years of Jharkhand’s formation. One of the standout proposals is the "Gogo Didi" scheme, which promises a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 for women. Shah underscored the party’s focus on empowering women and tribals and restoring safety and security to the state. "We will bring laws to protect the land taken from women and ensure their safety," he said, calling out Soren for failing to protect Jharkhand’s women and tribal communities.

Shah also addressed the pressing issue of demographic changes in regions like Santhal Pargana, where he alleged that infiltrators were marrying local women and seizing land, leading to a decline in the tribal population. He warned that if these issues weren't addressed, Jharkhand’s culture, employment opportunities, and the safety of its daughters would remain at risk. "The BJP is moving forward with the slogan 'Roti, Beti, Maati' (Livelihood, Family, Land) to secure these pillars of Jharkhand's identity," Shah asserted.

Highlighting BJP’s Legacy and Development Efforts

Shah credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of Jharkhand and lauded current PM Narendra Modi for driving the state's development. He argued that the BJP has always been committed to the state's growth and welfare, contrasting it with the current administration’s alleged failures.

He concluded by urging voters to support the BJP to ensure a future built on security, development, and respect for Jharkhand's unique culture and resources. With the upcoming elections, the BJP hopes to rally the electorate around its promises of economic progress, social security, and protection of the state’s cultural identity.







