Amit Shah defends Article 370 remarks, attacks JMM-Cong.

Union home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Giridih, Jharkhand, defended his recent comments on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He stated that even four generations of Congress wouldn’t be able to restore the article. Shah, who spoke the day after the first phase of Jharkhand’s assembly elections, strongly criticised the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, accusing them of treating the state as their "ATM" for political gain.

Shah also emphasised that a BJP-led government would take strict action against infiltration and Naxalism. He further promised to address corruption in the state, claiming that if elected, an SIT would probe JMM-led coalition leaders, and those found guilty would face imprisonment. He appealed to the people to vote for the BJP-led NDA, promising a prosperous future for Jharkhand.

The home minister also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition, asserting that they were hindering the Waqf Bill amendment, which aims to address controversial land acquisitions by the Waqf board in Karnataka. Shah vowed that the BJP would pass the bill despite opposition.

He further addressed the issue of infiltrators in Jharkhand, stating that they would be deported once the BJP came to power. Shah also promised to enact a law to protect tribal land from encroachment. The rally, held at Sihodih Mango Garden, saw Shah urging the public to support the BJP-led NDA for a stronger and more developed Jharkhand.