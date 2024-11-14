Amit Shah calls MVA ‘Aurangzeb fan club’

Mumbai:Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance as “Aurangzeb fan club”. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, the BJP stalwart claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the principles of his father, Bal Thackeray. Mr. Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda are holding multiple rallies across the state.

While Mr. Shah is also set to address rallies in Chalisgaon and Jintur, Mr. Nadda is campaigning in Mumbai South, Shirdi and Ahmednagar.

Addressing a public rally in support of Jaykumar Rawal in Sindkheda constituency of Dhule district, Mr Shah said that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was in an alliance with parties which had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

“Uddhavji has forgotten all the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray for getting power. Uddhav Babu, you are sitting with those who objected to the renaming of Auranagabad as Sambhaji Nagar. You are sitting with those who had opposed the construction of the Ram Temple, triple talaq and abrogation of the Article 370.

The MVA alliance is the Aurangzeb fan club, while the Mahayuti alliance is following the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar,” the senior BJP leader said.

The BJP led Mahayuti — the alliance which also includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP — will take on the Maha Vikas Aghadi — an alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Maharashtra assembly election, which will take place on November 20.

The Senior BJP leader said that the credibility of the MVA’s promises has fallen below the abyss, whereas the people of Maharashtra have faith in the promises of Mahayuti.

The Union home minister also held a public rally for the party candidate Meghna Sakore Bordikar in Parbhani's Jintur, where he accused the MVA leaders of obstructing development. “While the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra respected heritage along with the welfare of women, farmers and youth, the MVA, which was mired in corruption, created obstacles in development work,” he said.

Taking a dig at senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Shah said that Congress would fail to make a mark in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. “Soniaji tried to land the plane named Rahul Baba 20 times, and 20 times the plane crashed. Now again, an attempt is being made to land it for the 21st time in Maharashtra. Sonia ji, this plane is sure to crash for the 21st time,” he said.

BJP National President and Union minister Nadda addressed a professional meet of lawyers, doctors, engineers, and CAs in south Mumbai. Accusing the Congress leaders of not knowing the realities of rural India, Mr Nadda said that the Congress leaders did not understand the importance of Ujjwala Yojana as they are born with golden spoons. “11 crore people in the country have been provided gas connections and gas stoves,” he said.

Taking a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP national president also said that earlier people used to leave Mumbai due fear of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, now his son and former Chief Minister Uddhav has gone and sat in the lap of Congress. He also accused the MVA for stalling the development projects in Maharashtra. “The previous MVA government not only applied brakes but also took the state in reverse gear,” Mr. Nadda said.

He also campaigned in Shirdi Assembly constituency, which falls in drought-hit Ahmednagar district, for Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil.