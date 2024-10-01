Amit Shah calls for strong leadership in J-K as Assembly Polls reach final phase

New Delhi: As Jammu and Kashmir proceeds with the final phase of its Assembly elections today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the Union Territory requires a government capable of making decisive actions for the security, peace, and stability of the region.



"Jammu and Kashmir needs a visionary government that can also make strong decisions for the security, peace, and stability of the region," Shah stated in a post on X."Today, as the public casts their votes in the final phase, let them elect a government through their votes that will keep Jammu and Kashmir free from terrorism, separatism, nepotism, and corruption and is resolute in protecting the rights of every community. Vote for a historic change towards tourism, education, employment, and holistic development in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.The polling for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections started at 7 am today (Tuesday) in 40 constituencies.Of these constituencies, 24 are in the Jammu division and the remainder in the Kashmir valley.The Election Commission reports that over 3.9 million voters across seven districts are eligible to vote in this phase.Voting will continue until 6 PM, with robust security measures in place to ensure a smooth and peaceful process.At least 415 candidates, including former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand (Congress) and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are competing in this third phase.The intense campaign for this final phase concluded on Sunday evening.This election is significant as it is the first in a decade and the first since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. The three-phase election sees a multi-party contest for the 90 seats across the former state.The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders.The first phase of voting occurred on September 18, with the second phase wrapping up on September 25.According to the Election Commission of India, the first and second phases recorded voter turnouts of 61% and 57.31%, respectively.The campaigns featured vigorous debates by major political parties, especially the BJP, Congress, NC, and PDP, on crucial issues including Pakistan, Article 370, terrorism, and reservation.High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and former J-K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, campaigned intensively.The votes will be counted on October 8.