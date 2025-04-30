Amid Heightened India-Pak Tensions, Army’s Northern Command Undergoes Leadership Change

Srinagar: Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan stemming from the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, and subsequent ceasefire violations in multiple sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, the (India) Army’s Northern Command on Wednesday underwent a significant leadership change.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma took over as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Army Command. Earlier, Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar, after completing an illustrious career of four decades in the Indian Army, relinquished the Command of the Northern Command, widely considered a strategically critical command due to its responsibility for guarding India's northern borders, particularly those with China and Pakistan, and its presence in the volatile region of J&K.

In the garrison town of Udhampur, a defence spokesman said that Lt. Gen. Kumar was “given a befitting farewell by the brave men and women of the Command” on completing his 15-month tenure in office. In a post on ‘X’, the Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information said, “The Indian Army expresses deep gratitude for his exemplary leadership, utmost professionalism and unblemished service to the Nation.”

Before leaving the command headquarters, marking an end to his illustrious service, Lt Gen. Kumar laid a wreath “to honour the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial at Udhampur”, the spokesman said.

His successor Lt. Gen. Sharma, an infantry officer, has held key appointments, including Director General Military Operations, Military Secretary branch, DG of Information Warfare at the newly institutionalised Information Directorate at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi, and served in other operational environments. He was a part of key operations such as Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Parakram.

The Northern Command, responsible for operations along the borders with Pakistan and China and this transition coincides with heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam carnage and, therefore, underscores a strategic significance.