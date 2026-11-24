Srinagar: The use of heavy machinery and road-widening work near the high-altitude Sheshnag Lake on the traditional Amarnath Yatra route has snowballed into a major political and environmental controversy in Jammu and Kashmir, with opposition leaders, environmental experts, religious figures and civil society groups warning that interference in the fragile Himalayan landscape could have serious ecological consequences.

The controversy was triggered after a video surfaced on social media showing a crawler excavator cutting into the ground, levelling terrain and dumping excavated material along the Amarnath Yatra track near Sheshnag, one of Kashmir's most ecologically sensitive alpine regions. The footage, reportedly first shared by an excavator operator before being deleted, quickly raised questions about the scale of the work, the agencies involved, the permissions granted and the possible environmental impact on the glacial ecosystem surrounding the lake.

At the centre of the debate is Sheshnag Lake, a glacier-fed alpine water body situated at an altitude of nearly 3,590 metres (11,778 feet) in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Located about 23 kilometres from the Valley’s premier resort Pahalgam and forming a crucial halt on the traditional Amarnath pilgrimage route, the lake is not only of religious significance but also serves as an important source of water for the Lidder River system, which supports thousands of people downstream. Environmental experts note that Sheshnag is among the 14 glacial lakes in J&K identified as environmentally vulnerable and potentially high-risk.

The concerns intensified after former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti alleged that she was prevented by police from proceeding towards Sheshnag while attempting to assess the situation on the ground. In a strongly worded statement on social media, Mufti said the incident had reinforced her fears about ongoing construction activity in the region. She warned that a lack of transparency regarding the work could eventually result in a "man-made disaster" and called for the Amarnath cave, the annual pilgrimage and the surrounding mountain ecosystem to be treated and protected as a single ecological entity.

Political and environmental reactions grew rapidly. CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who also heads the J&K Legislative Assembly's Environment Committee, demanded an immediate halt to the activity pending an inspection by glaciologists and environmental experts. He warned that the terrain around Sheshnag consists largely of loose moraine deposits and steep mountain slopes, making it extremely vulnerable to human disturbance. Drawing parallels with disasters in Kedarnath, Sikkim and Nepal, Tarigami cautioned that large-scale interventions in fragile mountain ecosystems could have consequences extending well beyond the immediate area, affecting downstream settlements and river systems.

Other political leaders echoed similar concerns. Ruling National Conference (NC) MP Mian Altaf stressed the need to protect Kashmir's lakes, rivers and forests, while Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari sought an official clarification on whether the widely circulated video was authentic and, if so, what purpose the machinery was serving in such a sensitive zone. Former Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi accused authorities of treating the Himalayas as a construction site and urged an immediate halt to activities that could threaten the region's environmental stability.

Religious leaders also entered the debate. Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, described the visuals from Sheshnag as "very disturbing" and said recent glacier-related disasters in the Himalayas should serve as a warning against reckless development. While reaffirming Kashmir's long tradition of welcoming Amarnath pilgrims, he stressed that infrastructure improvements should not come at the cost of the region's fragile ecology. He called for the immediate suspension of the work and demanded answers from the authorities regarding the environmental safeguards in place.

Environmental groups and climate activists have similarly raised alarm. The Environmental Policy Group (EPG) noted that Sheshnag is surrounded by unstable slopes and glacial formations, making any intervention particularly sensitive. Activists questioned how heavy excavation equipment had reached the alpine region and demanded disclosure of environmental clearances, impact assessments and mitigation measures. Several experts warned that disturbance of glacial terrain could increase risks of erosion, slope instability and long-term degradation of water resources feeding the Lidder basin.

Amid mounting criticism, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has defended the ongoing work, dismissing claims circulating on social media as misleading. The BRO stated that no new road construction was being undertaken and that activities were limited to widening and stabilising existing pilgrimage tracks. According to the organisation, the work was initiated following assessments conducted after previous Amarnath Yatras, which highlighted the need to improve safety, reduce congestion and facilitate the movement of pilgrims along difficult stretches of the route.

The BRO further maintained that all construction activity is being carried out in accordance with prescribed environmental safeguards. It said excavated material is being disposed of safely, natural drainage systems are being protected and efforts are being made to minimise disturbance to the surrounding terrain. The organisation emphasised that the primary objective is to enhance safety and accessibility for pilgrims, security personnel and other users of the route and that the project is aimed at serving the larger public interest.

The controversy has reignited a broader debate over balancing pilgrimage infrastructure with environmental protection in the Himalayas. Critics argue that recent disasters across mountain regions have underscored the risks of excessive human intervention in fragile ecosystems, while supporters of the project maintain that improved infrastructure is necessary to ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims who undertake the annual yatra.

Sheshnag is one of the most important stops on the traditional 34-kilometre Pahalgam-Amarnath route. Pilgrims travelling from Chandanwari typically halt overnight at Sheshnag before proceeding to Panchtarni and then the holy cave shrine. The lake feeds the Eastern Lidder stream, which later joins the Western Lidder, originating from the Kolahoi Glacier, to form the Lidder River. The river ultimately flows through Anantnag district before joining the Jhelum and serves as a vital source of drinking water and irrigation for communities across the region.

Beyond its ecological importance, Sheshnag holds deep religious significance in Hindu tradition. According to legend, Lord Shiva left his serpents at Sheshnag while journeying towards the Amarnath Cave to reveal the secrets of immortality, the Amar Katha, to Goddess Parvati. This religious association has led some critics to argue that preserving the natural sanctity of the site is inseparable from preserving its spiritual value.

The current controversy has also revived memories of the 2008 Amarnath land row, one of the most politically sensitive episodes in erstwhile J&K state's recent history. The dispute erupted after the then state government approved the transfer of around 100 acres of forest land to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) for establishing temporary facilities for pilgrims.

The decision sparked massive protests in the Kashmir Valley, where opponents feared the move could alter the region's demographic balance and damage environmentally sensitive areas. Following weeks of demonstrations, strikes and unrest, the government revoked the land transfer order. The reversal then triggered counter-protests in Jammu, leading to a prolonged regional agitation that deeply polarised public opinion.

While the present dispute is different in nature, involving environmental concerns rather than land ownership, many observers see parallels in the way the Amarnath Yatra continues to intersect with larger debates over ecology, development, governance and public accountability in the Kashmir Himalayas.

As demands grow for an independent environmental assessment, the Sheshnag controversy is increasingly being viewed as a test case for how authorities balance the requirements of one of the country's most important pilgrimages with the urgent need to protect one of the Himalayas' most fragile and ecologically significant landscapes.