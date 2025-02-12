Amanatullah Khan Denies Evasion, Alleges BJP Involvement in False Case

New Delhi:�AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday denied being on the run and alleged that the Delhi Police was framing him in a false case.In a letter sent to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora via email, the Okhla MLA claimed that he was in his constituency and not on the run.

"Some people in the Delhi Police are implicating me in a false case. The person whom the Delhi Police had come to arrest is (out) on bail. The police are implicating me in a false case to hide its mistake," Amanatullah Khan said in the letter dated February 12.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Okhla MLA for allegedly leading an attack on a police team in Jamia Nagar on Monday. The police said the mob led by Amanatullah Khan helped a proclaimed offender -- an accused in an attempt-to-murder case -- escape from custody.

A senior police officer said the alleged incident occurred when the Delhi Police's Crime Branch attempted to arrest Shabaz Khan. During this time, Amanatullah Khan's supporters allegedly confronted the police team, enabling Shabaz Khan to escape.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh, however, denied that the police received any letter from Amanatullah Khan. "I have not received any such letter. The investigation is underway, we are trying to track him (Amanatullah Khan). We have not been able to establish any communication with him so far," he said. Amanatullah Khan was recently re-elected to the Delhi Assembly, defeating the BJP's Manish Chaudhary by 23,639 votes.�