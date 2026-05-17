ALLEN CEO Kukreja Welcomes Changes in NEET

New Delhi: ALLEN Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja has welcomed education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s announcement on the reconduct of the NEET-UG examination within a reasonable timeframe.

While the announcement of the next examination date provided clarity for students and parents, Kukreja said ALLEN remains committed to preparing students for the new examination format.

However, he also called for comprehensive reforms to the NEET examination pattern.

“The examination process could be divided into two parts. On the lines of JEE, NEET Main, and NEET Advanced should be conducted. Admissions to prestigious medical colleges like All India Institute of Medical Sciences should be given through NEET Advanced, while admissions to other medical colleges should be granted through NEET Main,” he said.

He also suggested reducing examination stress among students by conducting NEET Main twice a year. “This would reduce examination stress among students, while multiple opportunities would allow them to improve their performance and prepare more effectively.”