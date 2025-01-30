All-Party Meeting Commences at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session

An all-party meeting was held in Parliament on Thursday, ahead of the much-anticipated Budget session, which is set to begin on February 1. The meeting, convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, saw representatives from various political parties gather to discuss key issues likely to be raised during the session, including legislative priorities, potential disruptions, and the overall functioning of Parliament.

The all-party meeting is a customary exercise before the start of the Budget session, providing a platform for political parties to voice their concerns and seek consensus on the smooth conduct of parliamentary proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders attended the meeting, which was aimed at fostering cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties in ensuring the effective and orderly conduct of the session.

The Budget session will be crucial, as it will include the presentation of the Union Budget for 2025-26, with a focus on fiscal policies, economic reforms, and budget allocations for key sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and defense. This session will also address ongoing issues such as economic recovery post-pandemic, employment generation, and inflation control.

Sources indicate that the opposition parties raised concerns about the government’s handling of various economic issues and the impact of recent policy decisions. Discussions also centered on the need for greater transparency and accountability in government expenditure and the importance of addressing the concerns of farmers, workers, and other marginalized groups in the upcoming Budget.

The government, on its part, emphasized the need for constructive debate and cooperation in Parliament, urging all parties to maintain decorum and work towards achieving national development goals.

The all-party meeting concluded with a call for unity and a shared commitment to ensuring the effective functioning of Parliament during the crucial Budget session. The meeting laid the groundwork for discussions on critical national issues, with all eyes now on the upcoming Budget proposals.