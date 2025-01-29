All-Party Meet on Jan 30 Ahead of Budget Session

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Union government has called an all-party meeting on January 30. The Budget Session will commence on January 31 with the President’s address. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the “economic survey” on Friday and present the “General Budget” on Saturday.

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju has said that the Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31, and the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30 to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

The Budget Session will commence with the President’s address to both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday, and the finance minister will present the “General Budget” on February 1.

Ms Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey on January 31 when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President’s address.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Monday, February 3.

The Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the “Motion of Thanks” to the President’s address, while the Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate in Rajya Sabha on February 6.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13. Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals on February 13 and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The Session will conclude on April 4. The entire Budget Session will have 27 sittings.